Milwaukee Bucks stand atop NBA's Weekly Power Rankings

According to the latest weekly power rankings, the Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA. This comes after a sizzling start to the season that saw them win all three of their games during the first week. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been leading the charge for the Bucks, averaging 35.7 points and 15 rebounds to go with 6.0 assists per game. The 'Greek Freak' has been simply unstoppable and has once again installed the Bucks as a legit contender this season.

Sizzling start

The Bucks have climbed to the top spot of the NBA's Power Rankings heading to Week 3, as they remain unbeaten this season. Now at 6-0 after a thrilling 110-108 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Bucks are just a victory away from tying the franchise's best start of 7-0. They have achieved this twice — first in 1971-72 and again in 2018-19.

At the forefront of the Bucks' unbeaten start has none other than the 'Greek Freak,' who pushed his streak of 30-point games to start the season to five with another monster performance against the Pistons.

While the Bucks' offense has been humming thanks to enormous contributions from Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, Milwaukee's defense has been the story early on. The Bucks currently boast the league's best defensive rating at 104.1, which is almost two points better than the second-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers, according to StatMuse.

What's more, the Bucks lead the league in blocks with 7.7 per game. Lopez has been brilliant defending the rim, averaging a league-best 3.3 blocks per contest. He had a season-high six blocks in the win over Brooklyn last week.

Best start ever

The Bucks will look to continue winning when they face Detroit again on Wednesday night. They round out the week with contests against the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves and the surprising Oklahoma City Thunder. If they can come out of those games unscathed, the Bucks will have established a new franchise record for the best start to a season at 9-0.

And with the way Giannis and company are playing right now, it's hard to bet against them.