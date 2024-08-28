NBA Central Preview: Can Cavs or Pacers Topple Bucks Dynasty?
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks, if healthy, should win the NBA Central Division for a seventh consecutive year.
While the previous two seasons ended with early postseason exits, this veteran team led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo remains in the conversation when forecasting NBA title favorites. The roster is loaded: 8-time All-Star Damian Lillard, 3-time All-Star Khris Middleton, key role players such as Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, plus newly signed free agents Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright and Taurean Prince.
However, there will be serious challengers working to dethrone the Bucks. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers last season finished one and two games back, respectively, in the Central standings. The Bucs, Cavs, and Pacers occupied three of the top six places in The Eastern Conference. The Chicago Bulls were a play-in team.
With training camp beginning Oct. 1, let's review and preview the Bucs' Central Division rivals and examine their roster additions and subtractions.
Cleveland Cavaliers
2023-24 results: 48-34, 2nd in Central, 4th seed, lost 4-1 to Boston in conference semifinals.
Retained/Extended:
• Jarrett Allen agrees to 3-year extension
• Donovan Mitchell agrees to 3-year extension
• Evan Mobley agrees to 5-year extension
Key Additions:
- Jaylon Tyson (No. 20 overall draft pick)
- Coach Kenny Atkinson
Key Departures:
• None
Over-Under: 48.5 wins
Matchups: 11/2 @Milwaukee, 11/4 @Cleveland, 12/20 @Cleveland, 3/9 @Milwaukee
Cleveland acquired no new talent this offseason and Darius Garland's name is connected to frequent trade speculation, but for now he remains part of a talented core with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
The question is, without reinforcements, can this same group of Cavs challenge the Eastern Conference powers that be, let alone surpass the Bucks in the division? The health of Mitchell and Mobley will factor significantly in the answer.
This will be Mitchell's third season in Cleveland. He is a five-time All-Star. His per-game averages of 27 points, 5 rebounds, and six assists make him the clear alpha in the lineup. Yet he missed 27 regular-season games as well as Games 4 and 5 in the Cavs' playoffs loss to Boston.
Mobley, the 23-year-old power forward, missed 32 games last season, but he can be counted on for 15-16 points, 9-10 rebounds, and a couple blocked shots a game. His numbers have been the same for each of his three seasons. Can he do more?
Center Jarrett Allen, like Mobley, is good for 16 points and 10 rebounds every night and the two 6-foot-11 rim protectors rank among the NBA's best defenders.
Garland, assuming he stays, contributes 18-19 points and six-plus assists.
These four players are Cleveland's foundation. They have been playing together for two years now and, barring a trade, they will be together for at least three more years.
The challenge for new coach Kenny Atkinson is finding the little bit more necessary to unseat Milwaukee in the division and stay healthy enough to make a run in the playoffs.
Indiana Pacers
2023-24 results: 47-35, 3rd in Central, 6th seed, lost 4-0 to Boston in Eastern Conference Finals.
Retained/Extended:
• James Johnson returns on 1-year deal
• Andrew Nembhard agrees to 3-year extension
• Pascal Siakam returns on 4-year deal
• Obi Toppin returns on 4-year deal
Key Additions:
• James Wiseman agrees to 2-year deal
• Johnny Furphy (35th overall draft pick)
• Tristen Newton (49th overall draft pick)
• Enrique Freeman (50th overall draft pick)
Key Departures:
• Jalen Smith departs via free agency to Bulls
Over-Under: 47.5
Matchups: 11/22 @Milwaukee,12/31 @Indiana, 3/11 @Indiana, 3/15 @Milwaukee
Coming off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2014, the Indiana Pacers made no significant roster changes this offseason.
Instead, they re-signed starters Nembhard and Siakam and reserve big man Toppin. And for the next five seasons, Indiana has All-NBA third-team point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the reigning NBA assists leader (10.9 per game).
Also, why make big changes when you had the NBA's most efficient offense?
The Pacers led the league in scoring (123.3 points) and field goal percentage (50.7%). Their second-best PACE — the number of possessions per 48 minutes — allowed the Pacers to finish fourth in the league in fast-break points (16.6 per game) and third in points off turnovers (17.7).
Youngsters Andrew Nembhard (24), Aaron Nesmith (24), Bennedict Mathurin (22), and Ben Sheppard (23) were all contributors to the Pacers' run last season are expected to develop further this season.
Expect the Pacers to finish around the middle of the pack in the East and play some gritty games with the Bucks.
Chicago Bulls
2023-24 results: 39-43, 4th in Central, 9th seed (Play-In), lost in Play-In
Retained/Extended:
• Patrick Williams returns on 5-year deal
Key Additions:
• Chris Duarte joins via trade with Kings
• Josh Giddey joins via trade with Thunder
• Jalen Smith agrees to 3-year deal
• Matas Buzelis (11th overall draft pick)
Key Departures:
• Alex Caruso departs via trade to Thunder
• DeMar DeRozan departs via trade to Kings
• Andre Drummond departs in free agency to 76ers
Over-Under: 28.5 wins
Matchups: 10/25 @Milwaukee, 11/20 @Milwaukee, 12/23 @Chicago, 12/28 @Chicago
Unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, who both are primed to give the Milwaukee Bucks a run for their money for the Central division title, the Chicago Bulls are in the midst of another rebuild heading into this upcoming season.
Having already parted ways with DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade earlier this offseason, the Bulls will turn their attention on somehow unloading Zach Lavine, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball in order to make for more minutes for budding youngsters Coby White, Ayo Dosunmo, and incoming No. 11 overall draft pick Matas Buzelis.
Ball, who hasn't appeared in an NBA game since January of 2022 due to an knee injury, has recently been cleared to play five-on-five scrimmaging. His latest progress leaves hope that the veteran will attempt to return to action in 2024-25 despite missing the past two seasons.
All in all, this team looks to be positioned to flirt with a chance at making the Play-In, but nothing more than that.
Detroit Pistons
2023-24 results:14-68, missed playoffs
Retained/Extended:
• Cade Cunningham agrees to 5-year extension
• Simone Fontecchio returns on 2-year deal
Key Additions:
- Malik Beasley agrees to 1-year deal
- Tim Hardaway Jr. joins via trade with Mavs
- Tobias Harris agrees to 2-year deal
- Wendell Moore Jr. joins via trade with Wolves
- Paul Reed claimed off waivers
- Ron Holland (5th overall draft pick)
- Cam Spencer (53rd overall draft pick)
Key Departures:
• Taj Gibson departs via free agency to Hornets
• Quentin Grimes departs via trade to Mavs
• James Wiseman departs via free agency to Pacers
Over-Under: 25.5
Matchups: 11/13 @Milwaukee, 12/3 @Detroit, 4/11 @Detroit, 4/13 @Milwaukee
The Detroit Pistons have been the worst team in the NBA over the past five seasons. The Pistons' highest win total in that stretch is 23 games, and they are coming off a franchise-worst 14 wins last season.
This offseason, the Pistons revamped their leadership all the way from the top down. They hired former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations. Langdon then hired J.B. Bickerstaff as the new head coach and brought in some fresh faces in the draft and free agency, most notably No. 5 overall pick Ron Holland and NBA veterans Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr..
Related Stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- BUCKS' NBA CUP SCHEDULE: In the second NBA Cup, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a group with two Central Division rivals (Indiana and Detroit), plus the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors. CLICK HERE
- FULL BUCKS 2024-25 PRESEASON SCHEDULE: Get your calendars ready, the 2024-25 NBA season is almost underway. Here are some important dates as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to get back to work. CLICK HERE
- IS PACERS-BUCKS A RIVALRY? The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most consistent threats in the Eastern Conference over the past decade, but do they have a new team to worry about going forward in order to make it back to the NBA Finals? CLICK HERE
- BACK-TO-BACK GAMES: This year the Milwaukee Bucks 16 back-to-back games, tied for the most in the NBA. That's a lot, but they were very good in those situations last year, going 10-4 on the back half. Here's a look at their back-to-backs this year. CLICK HERE