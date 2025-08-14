NBA Expert Impressed by Bucks’ Shocking Offseason Moves
The Eastern Conference appears to be wide open heading into the 2025-26 season.
The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers figure to take steps back this year due to the Achilles injuries suffered by Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively. Young teams such as the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons are still aiming to break into the next tier of contenders within the conference.
The Miami Heat are aging and don't seem overly threatening. The Philadelphia 76ers are a major question mark based on the injury issues of Joel Embiid and Paul George. The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, on paper, appear to be the top two teams in the East — though both teams have their flaws.
All this to say, the Milwaukee Bucks look very ready to vault into the top of the conference with a real shot at making the NBA Finals.
More news: Bucks News: Tyrese Haliburton Shares Honest Feelings on Myles Turner Joining Milwaukee
Longtime NBA pundit Kevin O'Connor spoke with the father-son duo of Marques and Kris Johnson on everything having to do with Milwaukee. The elder Johnson starred for the Bucks as a player, and currently is an analyst for the franchise.
O'Connor in particular seems quite bullish as to what the Bucks have done this offseason thus far.
"I think [general manager Jon Horst] did a good job considering the circumstances. I don't think he really could've done any better. You enter the offseason, you have [Damian Lillard] out for all of next year with a torn Achilles and you manage to take the risk in getting rid of him in the way that you did. And you change the whole complexion of the entire roster."
He then riffed specifically on the moves Horst managed to accomplish — and concretely spoke about the types of players Milwaukee sought to sign to put around its best player.
"Replacing Brook Lopez with Myles Turner, adding multiple shooters. On paper, you feel like in this wide-open Eastern Conference that there's at least something interesting here with how they're going to build this team around Giannis [Antetokounmpo]."
More news: New Bucks Signing Breaks Silence on Leaving Only Team He’s Known to Join Milwaukee
While the Bucks didn't get a superstar-level talent to put next to Antetokounmpo (as O'Connor said), the depth within the roster does appear to be better than it was a year ago. The team got younger — particularly at the guard spot.
Additionally, the acquisition of Turner gives Milwaukee a very solid center with title experience and the skill set to thrive alongside The Greek Freak.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.