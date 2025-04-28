NBA Fans React to Damian Lillard’s Crushing Season Ending Achilles Injury
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their superstar guard, Damian Lillard, for the rest of the playoff and beyond. Lillard tore his Achilles during Game 4 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.
It is a brutal loss for a team already down 3-1 after Sunday's game. Lillard will be out for most of next season, if not beyond, as he recovers from the most crucial and grueling injury of his 12-year career.
Lillard had already battled through plenty this season before the Achilles injury, and this latest setback only adds to what has been a difficult finish to his year. After news of the injury surfaced, well-wishes poured in from former teammates and NBA fans across the league.
The Achilles tear puts the final nail in what was a tough season for Lillard. While his numbers on the court were fine, he had a scary blood clot issue that he suffered in mid-March.
The blood clot issue in his right calf caused him to miss the final 13 games of the regular season and the first game of the postseason. It's been one thing after the other with Lillard, but this Achilles tear is brutal for him and the Bucks.
In the season, Lillard was exceptional, averaging 24.9 points per game, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three in 36.1 minutes of action.
As for this series, Lillard was not himself. He averaged 7.0 points per game in three games, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 steals while shooting 22.2 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from three in 25.0 minutes.
Milwaukee has been inconsistent all season long. If they lose this series, this Bucks team could look a lot different next season. As things stand, the Bucks are down 3-1 in the first-round series over their division rivals.
Outside of their Game 3 performance, the Bucks have struggled to look like themselves. Consistent defensive execution has been an issue, and the Pacers’ speed, athleticism, and youthful energy have proven to be overwhelming for Milwaukee throughout the series.
The Bucks are only guaranteed one game, which will take place on Tuesday in front of a rowdy Indiana fanbase.
