New Report Highlights Massive Plan for Bucks to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with a massive amount of trade speculation around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since the team was bounced from the postseason, the idea of Antetokounmpo leaving the organization has been as strong as ever.
Due to the Bucks not having a solid path to likely contention next season, many have believed that Antetokounmpo could ask out of the team. But to this point, nothing has materialized, and there are those who believe Antetokounmpo will remain with Milwaukee for now.
But the two sides have been talking about the future of the team, with Antetokounmpo wanting to win at the highest level. Milwaukee has done what it can and has reportedly presented a plan to Antetokounmpo to help keep him in town.
According to NBA insiders Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Bucks have been trying to convince Antetokounmpo to stay. The team has reportedly discussed the idea of running things back amid a weaker Eastern Conference.
"In meetings with ownership since the end of the season, Bucks coach Doc Rivers and recently extended general manager Jon Horst have presented plans to keep the core of the team intact around Antetokounmpo, with a goal of competing for a top-six playoff spot and with a hope Damian Lillard could return from his Achilles recovery before the end of next season.
"The Bucks went 10-4 without Lillard to close the regular season as he dealt with a blood clot. That, plus Antetokoumpo's larger role of keeping Milwaukee afloat, were the cornerstones of the team's projection."
The East should be a little weaker next season, which could open the door for the Bucks to potentially contend. This is all dependent on how the offseason goes, but with Antetokounmpo in the mix, Milwaukee will have a shot.
It remains to be seen how Antetokounmpo will take this plan from the Bucks, and he could wait to see how Milwaukee goes about the offseason before making a decision. But it seems more likely than ever for Antetokounmpo to remain with the only organization he has known in the league.
