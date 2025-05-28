Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Advocates For Major NBA All-Star Game Change
Amid swirling trade rumors, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has bought into a new idea for the NBA All-Star game that could inject some much-needed excitement into the mid-season festivities.
The NBA All-Star game has received a lot of criticism for the lack of competition and effort in the game itself. There have been several ideas floated as solutions for the game's poor quality, though none have managed to get the anticipation going.
Antetokounmpo has spent a lot of time on X (formerly Twitter) answering questions from fans and giving his opinion on all kinds of things.
On Monday, Antetokounmpo posted "This should be next year's All-Star Game format!! Must see basketball" with an image of a Team USA and Team World picture.
The USA vs. World concept is one that has been used during All-Star weekend before, with the Rising Stars game being celebrated with those two teams.
The new concept could have stars like Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama facing Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, and Bam Adebayo.
There is a massive influx of worldwide talent in the NBA, more than there has ever been, which would make filling out an All-Star roster of international players quite easy.
The starting line-ups would not be all too different from what is already currently seen, with a simple reshuffling of the teams for the most part.
However, the issues come with the further down the roster, as there could be some under
The main issue with this idea would be that Americans, given that they are the overwhelming majority, would be put at a disadvantage in terms of being chosen as an All-Star.
It could be possible that there are several American players who outperformed some players who are on the World team.
The All-Star team is an honor that means a lot to players, given its historical significance. There are also financial incentives built into contracts that players could miss out on.
The idea would champion and celebrate the worldwide nature of the NBA, helping to further promote the league to other countries.
If the NBA can resolve these problems with the format, it could become a viable option for the league that brings tantalizing basketball back to the All-Star game.
