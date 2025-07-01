Bucks Interested in Trading for $109 Million Forward This Summer: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be fairly active during this offseason. They are under a lot of pressure from Giannis Antetokounmpo to have a good summer.
Because of the cap situation that they find themselves in, the best way for them to do that is to make some trades. They have already re-signed Bobby Portis, so that took a big chunk of the cap space they did have.
They are still hunting for some forwards to surround Antetokounmpo with. According to one report, the Bucks are interested in trading for one forward who was traded last season.
Milwaukee could be interested in trading for Andrew Wiggins this offseason, according to a report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Wiggins was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Miami Heat in the Jimmy Butler trade this year.
Adding a player like Wiggins would help take the pressure off Antetokounmpo to score every single night at a high level. Wiggins is someone who can put up a lot of shots if needed.
Wiggins has also been a pretty good defender for most of his career. That has been something that the Bucks have been searching for at the wing spot.
One of the issues for the Bucks is finding contracts to trade for Wiggins. He is making $28.2 million next season and $30.1 million next year. Compiling contracts that the Heat are interested in would be difficult.
Milwaukee is under pressure to improve the roster as fast as possible. The Bucks have to figure out a way to make Antetokounmpo happy so that he doesn't ask out at the trade deadline.
There's a chance that Antetokounmpo doesn't like what the Bucks do in free agency and decides to ask out later this summer anyway. That would be the worst-case scenario for the Bucks.
After being traded to the Miami Heat, Wiggins averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
