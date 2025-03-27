Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Torches Bucks While Making NBA History
Against a Milwaukee Bucks squad missing both its nine-time All-Stars and two key reserve big men on Wednesday, three-time league MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shattered his own previous record for the most triple-doubles in one year.
The Nuggets' social media team made a hilarious post commemorating the big moment.
In the 127-117 victory, the 6-foot-11 superstar scored 39 points on .640/.500/.571 shooting splits, passed for 10 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Not too shabby for his first game back in almost two weeks.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard Refuses to Call Bucks Teammate by Viral Nickname
Jokic now has 30 triple-doubles on the year, with eight games left to play. He's just the fourth NBA player ever to notch 30 triple-doubles in a single season.
With the win, Denver improved to a 46-28 record on the 2024-25 season, just 1.5 games behind the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets (47-26). Just six games separate Houston from the 41-32 Minnesota Timberwolves, the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, so every victory is sacred for the Nuggets.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Downplays Secret Meeting with Damian Lillard, Doc Rivers
The Bucks are missing All-Star point guard Damian Lillard for the indefinite future as he deals with a blood clot injury.
Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Wednesday night's clash with a foot injury.
Sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis is still in the midst of his 25-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy, while backup center Jericho Sims continues to recover from a surgery he underwent to repair a torn ligament on his right thumb.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Former NBA Guard Calls Out Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Not Evolving Skillset
On the year, Jokic is playing so well, he is currently averaging a triple-double, something only his Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook and Hall of Fame former Milwaukee Bucks and Cincinnati Royals point guard Oscar Robertson have ever achieved over the course of a full year. Jokic would be the first center to ever notch this stat.
In 63 healthy games so far this year, the 29-year-old is averaging 29.3 points while slashing .576/.415/.803 shooting splits, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists on the year.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Doc Rivers Slams Bucks' 'Trust' Following Another Loss to Cavaliers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Reaching NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Can Take, Make More 3-Point Shot Attempts
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.