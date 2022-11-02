Off-season work on three-point shot is paying off for Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez is making the most of his off-season work. The Milwaukee Bucks center came into training camp looking spry after playing just 13 games last season due to a back injury. Now in the final year of the four-year, $52 million contract he signed in 2019, the 34-year-old is looking to prove he can still be an effective player.

Lopez has always been a strong post presence, but in recent years he's added the three-point shot to his repertoire. Last season, he shot 35.8 percent from beyond the arc — the second-best mark of his 14-year career. He's continued to work on his three-point shot this offseason, and it's paying off.

Red-hot against the Atlanta Hawks

After making 8-of-23 three-pointers in the Bucks' first three games, Lopez suddenly hit a dry spell against the New York Knicks, as he went 0-for-6. Eager to bounce back after the horrendous showing from long distance, Lopez came out guns blazing against the Hawks, connecting on five three-pointers in the first half.

He finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and a steal, helping the Bucks pull off a 123-115 win over their division rivals.

For point guard Jrue Holiday, Lopez's incredible shooting display was a sight to behold.

"I know sometimes he goes to the wayside, and we kind of talked about it yesterday where he doesn't get a lot of credit, but again, for somebody who' back in the day' was a scorer and kind of the head of the snake of his team, I think to come here and sometimes get shots, sometimes not get shots, but to see him succeed and knock down shots like that – (five) threes in the first half – is good to see," said Holiday.

Lopez will be critical on both ends of the floor

Lopez will be critical for the Bucks on both ends of the floor this season. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting will open up driving lanes for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Holiday. His size and shot-blocking prowess make him a valuable rim protector. Head coach Mike Budenholzer had a lot of positives to say about his center.

"He's in the best physical condition I've seen. He seems hungry. I feel like he's moving well at both ends of the court. His aggressiveness is in a good place," said head coach Mike Budenholzer in training camp.

If Lopez can stay healthy, he could be in for a big year as the Bucks look to make a run at another NBA title.