One-Time Bucks Guard Offers Strong Reaction to Dorian Finney-Smith Trade
The NBA world was shaken on Sunday as the first significant trade of the 2024-25 season took place, and it involved the Los Angeles Lakers.
Unfortunately for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers traded for one of their top trade targets, Dorian Finney-Smith. The Bucks missed out on Finney-Smith, and one of their former players wasn't shy about giving his thoughts on the trade overall.
Former Bucks guard and podcaster Patrick Beverley, who is never shy about sharing his opinion, did so on the Finney-Smith trade via X.
Beverley loved the trade for the Nets, who are looking to rebuild this season, but not so much for the Lakers. The Nets received D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks.
The Lakers received Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. The Nets got what they wanted, which were the second-round picks, and the Lakers got two win-now pieces who could immediately impact their team.
The former Bucks guard was also on the Lakers for half a season. Beverley was traded to the Lakers on Aug. 2022 in exchange for Stanley Johson and Talen Horton-Ticker. However, prior to the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Lakers traded him to the Orlando Magic in a four-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. He and the Magic agreed to a contract buyout three days later, and he was subsequently waived.
The Bucks are still expected to be one of the more active teams as we approach the trade deadline. Milwaukee needs to make a move or two to truly compete with the best teams in the league. They have the star power to do so with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but they need a bit more, especially a solid two-way wing or an upgrade at their center position.
However, it is easier said than done for the Bucks to bolster their roster, as it is hard for them to trade in their current state. The Bucks only have one first-round pick available to trade in 2031 and one second-round pick. In addition, the Bucks are over the second apron, which means they can't take back more salary in a trade or aggregate contracts sent out.
While it is hard for the Bucks to trade, it is not impossible. If the Bucks are serious about competing this season, they need to do all they can to keep their title window open with Antetokounmpo still in his prime.
