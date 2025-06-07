Pat Connaughton Reportedly Makes Major Decision on Bucks Future
As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to map out the offseason, the front office has a few big decisions to make. The Bucks have a few players entering player options, and it could see the roster look very different next season.
More Bucks news: New Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Takes Completely Different Turn
One of those players is reserve forward Pat Connaughton, who holds a $9.4 million player option this summer. Many have expected Connaughton to exercise the option, considering that he wouldn't make anywhere close to that amount on the open market.
It has now been reported that Connaughton is indeed expected to pick up the option to return to the Bucks. The veteran seems to be planning on staying with the team for next season, but he has a deadline of June 24 to officially make the decision.
The veteran only played in 41 games for the Bucks this past season, which is the lowest for him since he joined Milwaukee in 2018. Connaughton averaged just 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 46.9 percent shooting.
But one of the biggest issues for the veteran this year was his shooting from beyond the arc. Connaughton shot just 32.1 percent from 3-point land, which was the lowest percentage for him since his rookie year.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Connaughton, especially given his role from this past season. But he did show out in the Bucks' final game of the regular season, dropping 43 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Read more: Bucks Forward Should Get Playoff Minutes After Impressive Showing
Connaughton can still contribute to this team, especially if star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo stays around. The veteran gives Milwaukee a normally strong 3-point shooter, something that the team needs to put around an Antetokounmpo-led team.
While Connaughton did lose his spot in the Milwaukee rotation this year, his expected opt-in actually helps the Bucks. This move would give the Bucks an expiring contract to use in potential trades, and his salary is low enough for Milwaukee to potentially receive a decent player in return.
More Bucks news:
Flashy Trade Idea Has Bucks Land Unbelievable Haul For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Major Warning About Leaving Bucks
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Continue to Overlook One Perfect Suitor
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.