Pistons Star Gets Massive Injury Update Before Games vs Bucks
The young Detroit Pistons could be getting healthier ahead of their first playoff berth in years.
After beating the New York Knicks on Thursday, 115-106, the Pistons improved to a 44-36 record on the season. They are still within shouting distance of the No. 5-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (46-34), who they'll be facing off against twice to close out the 2024-25 season.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez Exit Pelicans Game in Third Quarter
Although he won't be back in time for either tilt against Milwaukee — barring some medical miracle, anyway — long-injured Pistons shooting guard Jaden Ivey took a big step in his rehab recently.
According to Field Level Media/ESPN, Ivey was cleared for basketball activities on Thursday. The 23-year-old broke his left fibula on January 1. Per ESPN, Ivey will beginning the first step of his re-conditioning program. The Pistons intend to update his recovery timeline in two weeks.
The Pistons themselves released a press statement about the news.
So, should Detroit actually advance past its first round playoff adversary (who will be either the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers) in an upset, it's possible that the team could get some positive news about Ivey's availability during a deep spring playoff run.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Star Damian Lillard Could Cost Giannis Antetokounmpo Third MVP Trophy
Still, it seems fairly unlikely that Ivey will be in NBA playing shape in time for the postseason.
The playoffs proper tip off on April 19. Next week, the league will be in the midst of the play-in tournament.
The 6-foot-4 Purdue product appeared in just 30 regular season contests for Detroit this season, averaging a career-most 17.6 points on .460/.409/.733 shooting splits in those contests. He also notched 4.1 boards, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals a night.
Ivey had finally been starting to mesh alongside first-time All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham, forming a formidable, creation-heavy backcourt on a talented, athletic roster that has gelled under the tutelage of first-year head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Milwaukee, which just won its own sixth straight contest on Thursday night, will play the Pistons at 6 p.m. CT Friday.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
Longtime Bucks Executive Leaves to Join LSU as GM
How Bobby Portis Can Replace Damian Lillard in Bucks Lineup
Nuggets’ Michael Malone Firing Has Instant Impact on Doc Rivers’ Bucks Future
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.