Recent Comments From $23M Forward Could Impact Bucks Trade Deadline Plans

One of the Milwaukee Bucks' top trade targets, Kyle Kuzma, could be on the move sooner rather than later.
After the Washington Wizards' game on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, Kuzma made some comments that indicated his time in Washington is nearing the end.
Kuzma's time in Washington could come to an end as the trade deadline looms.
“I think today I just decided to be myself and not really just try to fit into everything that we’re doing here, and just really played in the moment,” Kuzma said. “I think my mom helped me out with that. I saw her today.”
Kuzma was coming off arguably his best game of the season, recording 30 points on 12-for-24 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, and an assist in the Wizards' 119-109 loss to the Suns.
The 29-year-old is one of the best players on the trading block, and after his comment, the Bucks could make a move on him.
The Bucks could use a younger forward who could create his own shot and is a willing defender, and Kuzma fits that bill.
However, this season has not been his best. Kuzma is averaging 14.6 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 28 percent from three in 27 games and 27.7 minutes of action.
While the Wizards have been better at competing in games these past few weeks, it is clear that Kuzma does not fit their plans for the future.
“I think I’ve tried to fit in,” Kuzma said when he was asked whether he’s been “holding back” this season. “I think I’ve tried to help the young guys build confidence and do their thing. I think today I was just really the most assertive I’ve been all year.”
While it is a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' Kuzma gets traded, the price for him is unclear.
The Wizards would like a first-round pick in return; however, Kuzma has not played well this season, and a first-round pick would be too much to give up.
Kuzma's poor play this season may benefit them. The Bucks cannot afford to give up a first-round pick anyway, so if his price is indeed a second-round pick, that could benefit them.
Milwaukee could potentially get a solid player who would better their frontcourt in return without giving up a first-round pick they cannot even afford.
