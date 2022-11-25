Reviewing Pat Connaughton's quiet return to the lineup

The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season strong, sitting 2nd in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record ahead of their crucial matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And while the injuries haven't hurt the Bucks so far in the season, they will for sure be welcoming the soon return of Khris Middleton. However, one guy that missed the start of the season is back in the lineup, as Pat Connaughton has played his first two games of the year this week.

Welcome back Pat!

The 29-year-old guard missed the first 15 games of the season due to a calf injury he suffered in the preseason. This was really a hit on the guard/wing position, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Co. held the fort so far, not missing a beat in the meantime. Connaughton's return will definitely lessen the load on the top guys, as his two-way play has been an X-Factor for the Bucks for years now.

On Tuesday, Pat made his season debut versus the Blazers, playing 16 minutes and scoring 7 points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT), with 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist in the win. It was a solid outing for the 8-year veteran, who slid right into his role.

In a surprising home loss to the Bulls on Thursday, Pat had a poor showing, playing 14 minutes and only scoring 3 points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3PT) with 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 assist. Connaughton struggled with his shot, showing there is still a bit of rust from the recovery process.

Why Connaughton will be crucial

Pat has been with the Bucks for five seasons now, and his role has been increasing year in and year out. Last season the guard appeared in 65 games, started in 19, and averaged career-best numbers, notching 9.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 1.3 APG on 45,8% shooting from the floor.

His ability to finish around the rim, shoot and play pesky defense makes him a perfect glue guy for Milwaukee, as he often finds himself closing games with the stars.

These two games are just a small sample, and Bucks fans don't have to worry about the shooting struggles, as Pat will have plenty of time to find his rhythm before the most important part of the season starts.