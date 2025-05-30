Shocking West Team Named as Trade Partner for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to think about what they need to do in order to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with the team. He is still considering his future.
Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league, so there will be a lot of suitors for him if he decides that he wants to be moved. Teams will be lining up with offers for him.
Milwaukee will wait to make sure they get the best offers possible before trading him, in the event that he does want to play for another NBA team.
There are quite a few teams that will likely put together a package to try to get him. There are a couple of surprising teams in the Western Conference who try to trade for him.
One of those teams is the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is not a team that anyone is expecting to try to make a move for him, mainly because they don't have the best package of assets to offer Milwaukee.
In order for that to work out, the Trail Blazers would need to offer every pick that they own, as well as every young player that they have. They'd pretty much have to offer the kitchen sink.
Whether or not Portland would actually want to do that remains another matter. They tried to make a late playoff push last year, but failed to actually make it.
Getting Antetokounmpo would give Portland a star player that they haven't had since trading Damian Lillard away to the Bucks. Perhaps they could make another trade with each other.
The Bucks will not make the same mistake that the Dallas Mavericks made. They didn't open up the bidding process for Luka Doncic, and that resulted in a poor return for him.
Milwaukee has seen the public backlash that caused, and will make sure to avoid that. If Antetokounmpo wants to leave, Milwaukee will make sure they still have a decent team.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
