Surprise Bucks Guard Predicted to Be Team’s Biggest ‘Wild Card’
Can the Milwaukee Bucks, well, buck expectations this season and advanced deep into the playoffs for the first time since their 2021 championship run — with an almost totally different roster?
A lot of Milwaukee's chances to shock the world could hinge on an under-the-radar young point guard, opines Danny Chau of The Ringer.
"Perhaps the most intriguing wild card on the roster is fourth-year breakout candidate Ryan Rollins, who earned the trust of Doc Rivers against all odds last season," Chau writes.
Chau cites Rollins' defensive upside as a key reason for his optimism.
"Standing at 6-foot-3 with an astounding 6-foot-10 wingspan, Rollins will mostly impact the defense, but he flirted with a 50-40-80 season in his first year as an NBA rotation player," Chau notes. "These are the margins the Bucks will have to grind in the lower rungs."
