Tennis Star Rocks Lillard's Bucks Jersey Ahead of U.S. Open Semifinals
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard received his third tribute in less than two weeks from a professional athlete in another sport.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard is a popular guy with his fellow professionals.
In the past two weeks, multiple athletes in sports other than basketball have flattered the NBA star with imitation:
- FC Barcelona soccer players Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal employed the "Dame Time" celebration — pointing at their wrists as if to check their watches — after scoring a goal on Aug. 27.
- Aston Villa's Amadou Onana did the same in a English Premier League match on Aug. 31.
- And on Thursday night, American men's tennis star Frances Tiafoe wore a Lillard Bucks jersey during a warmup session at the U.S. Open.
Lillard noticed and reposted the photos of Tiafoe with a caption of "Let's go my boy."
Tiafoe faces Taylor Fritz in an All-American men's semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday.
