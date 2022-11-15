The Milwaukee Bucks suffered their second straight defeat as they lost to the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup after missing two straight games, but the Hawks were too good, as the Bucks do not own the best record in the NBA anymore. The Hawks now have a 2-1 lead in the season series, as they also won the previous matchup.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the game:

Giannis Antetokounmpo returns

The Bucks vastly missed the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo in their last two games. The 'Greek Freak' sat out those games due to a knee injury, but he returned to the lineup to face the Hawks.

However, Giannis appeared rusty as he had missed a week of basketball. He still finished with 27 points and 8 rebounds, but he took 21 shots to get there. He also missed 7 free throws and fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter when the Bucks were looking to make a comeback.

The 'Greek Freak' has started the season in spectacular fashion, and this was probably his worst game of the season. He has averaged 31.2 points and 11.8 rebounds on 51% shooting so far, so the superstar will be keen to bounce back against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next game.

3-point shooting is becoming a problem

The Bucks have lost three games this season, and they struggled from distance in all of those games. This game was no different as the Bucks struggled with the three-ball, shooting only 6-29 from three. They couldn't hit their shots consistently as the Hawks built a massive lead.

This has been a point of concern for the Bucks all season long. They rank in the bottom half of the league in terms of three-point shooting percentage, and they will need to improve that. Hopefully, once the Bucks are at full strength, they can fix this issue. Khris Middleton would definitely help with that.

Injuries are starting to pile up.

The Bucks already had five players out due to injury. Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, and Pat Connaughton are yet to play a game this season. AJ Green and Jrue Holiday recently suffered injuries and are yet to return. Even Giannis, who is durable as they come, has missed a few games this season.

This game compounded their troubles as Grayson Allen, and Wesley Matthews left the game with injuries. Giannis also had a scare as he tweaked his ankle, but he stayed in the game. The bench has started to get empty, and the Bucks will hope they can have a few players return soon to deepen their rotation.