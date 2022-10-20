The key role players for the Milwaukee Bucks to get off to a good start

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to be solid championship contenders despite being under-manned to start the 2022-23 season. The early absence of Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton has given room for some skepticism, but the franchise remains undeterred. Mike Budenholzer is confident that his unit can step up to the challenge.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday will have to carry much of the load, there are a few players whose contribution will be pivotal. The Bucks starting the season strong will depend on a few role players’ ability to shift into a higher gear.

Production from beyond the arc

Middleton and Connaughton are the top three-point shooting weapons for Budenholzer, and given how teams are playing today – contribution from beyond the arc is a must-have. Grayson Allen was also a strong contributor in that area last season, shooting 40.9% from deep – the highest in his career.

Allen being fit is a good sign for the Bucks, and although his role will remain the same, the expected production rate will be much higher. He recently spoke about the ample space he finds himself in in-game, given the commanding presence of Antetokounmpo. He will need to exploit every opportunity that comes his way – to maximize his value.

A strong defensive presence

Bobby Portis has displayed substantial growth over two seasons with the Bucks. Last season he was moved between the starting lineup and a bench role but made the most of it either way. In 72 games, Portis averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, while shooting 39.3% from deep.

Although Portis has a strong deep game, his defensive abilities will be crucial for the Bucks. He needs to be able to play shutdown defense and track back a lot more, given the absence of a wing defender like Connaughton.

Overall, the Bucks have quite a few players to take over responsibilities on both ends of the floor. It will now be up to Giannis and Jrue Holiday to lead the team effectively.