The Milwaukee Bucks are not surprised with Jrue Holiday's steadiness in the clutch

Crunch time is when Jrue Holiday thrives. The Milwaukee Bucks guard has been a dependable presence during late-game situations, making crucial shots and big defensive plays all throughout the season to help the team win close games. His most recent display of late-game heroics in their 111-107 come-from-behind victory over the New York Knicks did not surprise anyone in the Milwaukee organization.

Holiday steps up in the clutch

There are many kinds of players in the Association. Some are as intense as Westbrook, and some are as smooth as Luka. But then there's Jrue Holiday, who's even-keeled and composed in the most pressure-filled situations. He's not flashy, but he finds ways to get it done when his team needs him the most.

"He stays the same really the entire game, he’s not too high or too low or anything like that," said Bucks big man Brook Lopez when asked about Holiday's demeanor. "So you know you can count on him going into the end of the game."

Against the Knicks, Holiday finished with 15 points and nine assists, the bulk of which came in the fourth quarter as the Bucks roared back from a 17-point deficit. He delivered a couple of three-pointers down the stretch—including a crucial stepback triple to secure the road victory for Milwaukee.

“He delivers a lot of times when it matters most, and certainly what he did tonight, I’m going to be with him always,” Budenholzer said.

Taking what the defense gives you

NBA defenses are sophisticated as ever, and teams often load up on superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo to limit their effectiveness. Holiday, however, is always ready to make the necessary adjustments in order for his team to succeed. In layman's terms, Holiday just took what the defense gave him.

“I think I really just took the opportunity,” Holiday said. “I kind of saw that I wasn’t shooting well, which I mean, that obviously happens, but I feel like the way that they kind of played me was like I wasn’t shooting well and down the stretch kind of getting to my step-back was fitting for me. It’s one of my favorite shots, so I just took it.”

Holiday has been a reliable presence for the Bucks all season long and his clutch performances late in games have been invaluable. The Bucks will need him to continue delivering if they are to make a deep playoff run. Holiday may not be flashy, but he definitely knows how to get it done when the game is on the line.