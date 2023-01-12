The Milwaukee Bucks top the Atlanta Hawks despite Giannis Antetokounmpo being held to a season-low 7 points

The Bucks pulled out a gritty win in Atlanta.

The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a hot start and then held off a furious comeback by the Atlanta Hawks to win 114-105 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks improved to 2-0 in their current four-game road trip, as they bagged a second straight win and now have won four of their last five games. Milwaukee also tied their four-game regular season series with Atlanta at 2-2.

Holiday, Lopez delivered the goods

Milwaukee's leader Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to a season-low seven points, but Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez took care of the scoring chores for the Bucks and combined for 47 points.

Holiday scored 27 points, and Lopez finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Bobby Portis Jr. also played solid for Milwaukee with 13 points and ten rebounds.

Giannis' key contributions

It was the second time this season that Antetokounmpo scored below 10 points but did the other things that helped the Bucks overcome the Hawks.

Giannis hauled down 18 rebounds, dished off ten assists, and only had one turnover in 35 minutes of play.

The Greek Freak, who came into the match averaging 31.0 points a game, only attempted ten shots.

Milwaukee's endgame composure

The Bucks zoomed to a 39-19 lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 24 points in the third period.

The Hawks rallied, and a jumper by Bogdan Bogdanovic put them ahead, 103-101, with 3:12 left.

But Lopez answered with a three-pointer, triggering a 10-0 run as Milwaukee put the game away after surging to a 111-103 lead with 1:18 left.

The Serbian Bogdanovic paced the Hawks with 22 points.

The Bucks played without Khris Middleton (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal matters). The 3x All-Star missed his 13th straight game.

Trae Young also did not suit up for the Hawks due to an illness. He is averaging 27.3 points and 9.8 assists a game, and his production was really missed out there.