Three Key Takeaways from Bucks’ Back-to-Back Loss to Celtics
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their third consecutive game on Monday night, falling to the Boston Celtics, 119-108. Despite a strong third-quarter push and impressive performances from stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee couldn’t muster enough to take down their Eastern Conference rival.
Lillard led all scorers with 33 points on 7-for-15 shooting, including an impressive 17-for-18 from the free-throw line, adding seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Antetokounmpo also had a solid night, matching Lillard's intensity with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes. But in the end, their efforts fell short.
Here are three key takeaways from Milwaukee’s defeat to Boston:
1. Are the Bucks a step behind the Celtics?
Even with Jayson Tatum having an off night, Milwaukee struggled to keep pace. The Bucks got double-figure scoring from four of their five starters, but the bench didn’t provide the needed support. Milwaukee’s reserves combined for only 19 points, and starting forward Taurean Prince contributed just three points in 32 minutes, finishing at -7 in the plus-minus. The Bucks showed flashes of toughness but seem to lack the consistency to stay competitive against the defending champions. Monday’s performance raises questions about whether this Bucks roster, currently standing at 1-3, has the depth and endurance to keep up with a top-tier team like Boston.
2. A hard-fought third-quarter rally fell short
Milwaukee put up a strong fight in the third quarter, showing resilience and chipping away at the lead. Despite their efforts, Boston outscored Milwaukee 37-26 in the quarter, underscoring the challenge of maintaining pace on the road. The Bucks clawed back into the game, but costly turnovers and defensive lapses kept them from taking control when they needed to most.
3. Three-point shooting disparity made the difference
One of the game’s biggest challenges for Milwaukee was matching Boston’s three-point shooting. The Celtics shot 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down 18 of 47 attempts, while the Bucks struggled to find their rhythm from distance, shooting just 25.8 percent. The Celtics’ perimeter shooting was decisive, continuing the trend from their season opener, where they tied the NBA record with 29 three-pointers. Milwaukee’s struggles to connect from deep, combined with Boston’s consistency from range, tilted the game in the Celtics' favor.
The Bucks are now on a three-game skid and will look to break the streak on Thursday when they close out their road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies.