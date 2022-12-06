Three takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Orlando Magic

The Bucks head back home after a 109-102 victory over the Magic on the road.

The Milwaukee Bucks finished their two-game road trip with a 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. They had a few anxious moments late in the game, but they were able to hold on and secure their 17th win of the season.

Giannis continues his scoring streak

Ever since the infamous ladder incident, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear -- he has scored 30 or more in each of the seven games played. The Greek Freak continued his streak in a win against the Magic, as he poured in 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists on 12-21 shooting from the field.

Giannis scored in a variety of ways and was lethal from the midrange and the three-point line. He has been excellent in the last seven games as he climbed back into the MVP conversation.

The Bucks have a tough schedule in December as they face a lot of top teams on the road. They will need Giannis at his best as they chase the Boston Celtics for the first seed in the East.

The Bucks missed Lopez

Brook Lopez missed his first game of the season as he sat out due to rest. And despite facing a perimeter-oriented team with no legitimate scoring threat down low, the Bucks struggled to compensate for his absence.

Lopez is averaging 15.3 PPG and 5.9 RPG on the season, and he is shooting 41.7% from three-point range. However, he has had an even bigger impact on the Bucks' defense thus far.

Lopez has been in the conversation for the DPOY since the start of the season. He's leading the league in blocks (3 bpg) while orchestrating the best defensive team in the league.

Middleton still needs time to get his feet set

Khris Middleton looked solid in his season debut against the Lakers. But against the Magic, it clearly showed that he was out of touch. The Bucks forward ended with 5 points and 5 assists on 1-of-11 shooting from the field.

Milwaukee may have a tough schedule ahead, but they should be cautious about rushing Middleton back and playing him heavy minutes too early.

What's next: the Milwaukee Bucks head back home to take on the Sacramento Kings.