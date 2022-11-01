Skip to main content
Three takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' pulsating win over the Detroit Pistons

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks pushed their winning streak to six games to start the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off an impressive 110-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night to raise their winning streak to six games to start the season. The game was close throughout, but the Bucks finally pulled off the thrilling win. Here are three takeaways from this exciting game.

Jrue to the rescue

The Bucks got their most frightening game, ironically, on Halloween night. They led by 16 points and seemed poised to hand the Pistons a loss, but Detroit scrapped and tied the game at 105-all after a basket underneath by Isaiah Stewart. Milwaukee, though, was unfazed, with Jrue Holiday coming to the rescue with a cold-blooded stepback three-pointer that gave the Bucks the lead for good with 45.3 seconds remaining.

Afterward, Holiday said he just took the best shot available at the time with Detroit rookie Jaden Ivey draped all over him.

"I think in that moment, it was just about taking the shot that I wanted. He kind of backed up off me, and from there just, it went in," said Holiday, who had 25 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

As the saying goes, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments, and that's precisely what Holiday did on Tuesday night.

''Great players make great plays. Holiday made a great shot," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.

The Bucks' massive size advantage

With impressive rookie Jalen Duren out due to a sprained ankle, Detroit was left with Stewart, who stands at 6-foot-9, and Isaiah Livers, who's just 6-foot-7, to control the paint. On the other hand, Milwaukee trotted out 7-foot-1 Brook Lopez at center and 7-foot Giannis Antetokounmpo at power forward. Milwaukee also brought 6-foot-11 Serge Ibaka and 6-foot-10 Bobby Portis Jr. off the bench.

With no legitimate deterrent from the Pistons, the Bucks bigs had their way inside, as Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, Lopez had 24, and Portis chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds.

"There's just one kind of big guy in Stewart and Noel tonight. So, we tried to hopefully pound that a little bit and make an advantage for us," said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

Grayson Allen suffers a knee injury

Starting two-guard Grayson Allen suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game. He appeared to bang knees with Bojan Bogdanovic and was diagnosed with a knee contusion. It does not seem serious, as he did not have any imaging done after the game.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)
