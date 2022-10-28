The Milwaukee Bucks have started their 2022-23 campaign with a 3-0 run, having faced two formidable Eastern Conference opponents. The Brooklyn Nets fixture was a big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he checked more boxes in the "best player" debate.

Living at the rim

The Nets were on the road to take on the Bucks and were in control of the game until the 3rd quarter. Steve Nash then got into an argument with the referees over a no-call and was ejected after retaliating. From that point on, things went downhill for the Nets.

"The Nets actually played a really good first half, they're in control early third quarter; and then it becomes about Giannis," Tim Legler said on NBA Today. "And the word for him is relentless."

Giannis took control of the game, recognizing that he had not attacked the paint enough in the first half. He was quick to switch gears and started attacking the rim with authority. The second half was all about Giannis, who converted 13 of his 15 field goal attempts, playing bully ball on the Nets' defenders.

"This entire game became about Giannis overwhelming them physically," Legler added. "That's really all it was, and living at the rim the entire third quarter."

Determined to win

The offensive surge from Giannis helped the Bucks win 110-99 at home, extending their unbeaten run. He displayed, like he does time and again, just how determined he is to win – irrespective of how early it is in the season.

"You know one thing I loved in the post-game, he absolutely said 'Hey guys I felt like I wasn't myself in the first half' and he flipped the switch," Chiney Ogwumike said. "I don't know many players in the NBA that want it more on a night-to-night basis."

Antetokounmpo's desire to win at all costs sets him apart from most players in the NBA today. His start to the 2022-23 season has furthered the chances for the Bucks to come out on top and for Giannis to once again secure the MVP honor.