What is Bucks History in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest?
The NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest is one of the most exciting events leading up to the main All-Star Game.
As the 2025 contest approaches on Saturday, February 15, the Milwaukee Bucks are well represented in the rich history of this competition, with multiple all-time great shooters having showcased their skills over the years.
The Bucks' history in the contest dates back to the 1980s, starting with Craig Hodges. Hodges became the first player to represent the Bucks in the 3-Point Contest in 1986, and he competed in three consecutive contests, from 1986 to 1988.
Though he didn’t win as a Buck, Hodges is tied for the record for most consecutive wins in the contest with two victories in 1990 and 1991 while playing for the Chicago Bulls.
Hodges' contributions to the Bucks' legacy are significant, as he was known for his shooting accuracy. At the time, he ranked among the league's elite, shooting at a clip of over 40% from beyond the arc.
Erick Murdock followed in Hodges' footsteps as the second Bucks player to participate in the 3-Point Contest. He represented Milwaukee in 1994, bringing his smooth shooting touch to the competition.
Murdock’s three-point shooting was a hallmark of his game, and he was known for being a reliable perimeter shooter during his time in Milwaukee.
Of course, the most famous Bucks shooter in the contest is Ray Allen.
Allen competed in the 3-Point Contest three times as a Buck (2000, 2001, 2002). Known as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Allen delivered the Bucks their first trophy in the competition in 2001.
His legacy in Milwaukee is unmatched, as he remains one of the all-time franchise greats before his departure in 2003. Allen's marksmanship was legendary, and his time with the Bucks helped establish him as one of the top three-point shooters, eventually earning him the third spot on the all-time list behind Steph Curry and James Harden.
In more recent years, Khris Middleton has also represented the Bucks in the 3-Point Contest, competing in 2016 and 2019. Known for his smooth shooting stroke, Middleton became one of the league's top shooters during that period, especially in clutch moments.
His shooting percentage from beyond the arc hovered around 40 percent in those years, contributing to the Bucks' rise in the East and their eventual 2021 NBA Championship.
In 2024, Malik Beasley made his appearance in the contest as a Buck, alongside Damian Lillard.
Lillard would go on to take home the trophy, earning Milwaukee its second 3-Point Contest victory. Lillard is now eyeing a potential three-peat, having won the contest in 2023 with the Portland Trail Blazers, solidifying his legacy as one of the league's greatest shooters.
As the 2025 contest looms, the Bucks' rich history in the competition is a testament to their long-standing reputation as a team that knows how to find sharpshooters.
From Hodges to Lillard, the Bucks have consistently been a part of the action, and the upcoming contest will add another exciting chapter to their legacy in the 3-Point Contest.
