What we learned from the Milwaukee Bucks' demolition of the Charlotte Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks flexed their muscles yet again, crushing the hapless Charlotte Hornets, 123-85, for their third win in a row. Here are two takeaways from the dominant victory.

The defense continues to be on point

The Bucks have heard all the talk about their dip in defense and are now pushing back, holding an opponent to below 100 points for the third game in a row. Granted, this was a Hornets team that did not have All-Star guard Lonzo Ball and is now relying on spare parts to get through the season, but the Bucks can only play who is in front of them. Even when a team is not at full strength, it takes effort and focus to limit them to just 85 points.

For Bucks coach Doc Rivers, the difference lies in their transition defense. Whereas the team used to give up so many fast break points, they have now made it a priority to get back and set up their defense. This has led to opponents struggling to score and the Bucks being able to dictate the pace of the game.

"I think it starts with our transition," Rivers said.

"Just not giving up a lot of easy baskets. And once we take those away, playing against our set, half-court defense with our length has worked out really well for us."

Milwaukee's defense was especially sharp in the second quarter, where they held Charlotte scoreless for nearly eight minutes, resulting in a massive 58-26 lead. The 26 points the Bucks allowed in the first half were the second-fewest in franchise history.

Bobby Portis stays consistent

Bobby extended his double-figure scoring streak to eight games on Tuesday as he poured in 21 points versus the Hornets. He scored 12 points in the second quarter to spark the Bucks to a massive 32-point cushion.

After the game, Portis said he's glad to see that the team is beginning to put things together.

"I think guys on this team are starting to figure it out. It's not about how many points you score or how many shots you shoot," Portis shared.

"We're just trying to get wins and change the narrative for everybody talking. All the outside noise."