Wild Bucks Trade Proposal Sees $30M Star Land in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks remain one of the top teams in their conference. As we approach the NBA trade deadline, the Bucks sit with an impressive 23-17 record, which is far from where they started off the season.
After starting the season with a 2-8 record, the Bucks have turned their season around and now have the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.
While they are sitting pretty in the East as things stand, it is clear that the Bucks need to make some moves to get over the top this season. The Bucks are among the few teams that could make a move, and this latest trade proposal sees them make a deal with their conference rivals, the Boston Celtics.
Donny Shea of The Sporting News constructed a trade proposal that would see the Bucks trade their star forward, Khris Middleton, and get back one of their former players and champions, Jrue Holiday.
Bucks receive: Jrue Holiday, Xavier Tillman
Celtics receive: Khris Middleton, Delon Wright, 2031 first-round pick swap, 2031 second-round pick
"Holiday would reunite with a Bucks team that he helped lead to the championship in 2021. Also, the Bucks have been repeatedly exposed by shifty point guards for a majority of the season--Knicks star Jalen Brunson dropped 44 points on the Bucks' defense last Sunday.
"34-year old Holiday would help deter that trend from frequently reoccurring. Holiday's ball-handling and vision alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would help unlock the relatively mediocre offensive unit. Additionally, Holiday would help hide Lillard's poor defensive impact, especially in the playoffs. The savvy veteran is averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 30.7 minutes.
"Tillman could fill in as a relatively reliable backup to Brook Lopez. Although undersized, the 26-year old big man provides a strong rebounding presence, but doesn't exactly offer much else. Unfortunately, he doesn't fit the lob threat profile that Milwaukee's front office has reportedly been seeking. Also, the involved draft capital is included due to the recently-benched Middleton's lingering tendinitis and lack of availability this season."
The Bucks and the Celtics are second-apron teams, which makes it challenging to make roster changes.
Middleton is one of the four players who could realistically be traded. He is in the final year of his contract, and they could get something back for him instead of potentially losing him for nothing.
While Middleton has been great in Milwaukee, his time could be dwindling, and if they feel that is the case, trading him away could be the move for Milwaukee.
While this trade will bolster the Bucks' backcourt defense, the only way this deal will be completed is if the Celtics want to move Holiday and believe his contract is moveable.
