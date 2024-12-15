Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks Land $60M All-Star in Exchange For Brook Lopez
As we get closer to the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to look at different avenues to improve their roster. While Milwaukee has bounced back from a poor start to the new season, they aren't exactly where they want to be and could use an upgrade in multiple areas.
The Bucks have been rumored to be making a few players on the roster available in different trade talks as they gauge the market for help. One player who could be on the move is veteran center Brook Lopez, who is in the final year of his deal and is scheduled to make $23 million.
If the Bucks use that $23 million expiring contract, they could net themselves a decent return for Lopez. In a new trade proposal, Milwaukee executes a multi-team move that lands them a two-time All-Star big to replace Lopez.
The deal would between the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Golden State Warriors. Here is what the deal could look like:
Bucks receive: Center Nikola Vucevic and forward Torrey Craig
Warriors receive: Center Brook Lopez and guard Talen Horton-Tucker
Bulls receive: Forward Andrew Wiggins, a 2025 first-round pick from the Warriors, a 2031 first-round pick swap from the Bucks, and a 2031 second-round draft pick from the Bucks
The Warriors would land Lopez to help them with their title quest for this season. They could see how things go and maybe retain him in the offseason. If anything, they get a large expiring contract to work with this summer.
Chicago gets a scoring wing in Wiggins and some extra draft capital. They have been trying to trade Vucevic for a long time and finally make it happen.
As for the Bucks, they land Vucevic to help anchor their team forward. The veteran can help space the floor, much like Lopez but he is a little younger.
Vucevic is also under contract for next season, giving the Bucks some insurance so they don't potentially lose Lopez for nothing in free agency. His unique skill on the offensive end of the floor could work well alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Milwaukee is in full win-now mode and landing Vucevic could help them make a run at a title. If anything, he would help them be more formidable in the Eastern Conference.
