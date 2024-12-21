Will Bucks HC Doc Rivers Be Selected to Enter Basketball Hall of Fame?
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has revealed the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2025, which includes several prominent first-time nominees including Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.
Per a press statement, the nominees for the Class of 2025 also include former NBA All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony, former WNBA All-Star point guard Sue Bird, former WNBA All-Star forward Maya Moore, former NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard, All-Star WNBA forward Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, former WNBA All-Star small forward Chamique Holdsclaw, Gonzaga University men's head coach Mark Few, former Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder, and Miami Heat majority owner Micky Arison.
The Hall's various Category Screening Committees will reveal who has made the cut during the league's 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend — on Friday, February 14, to be precise. The broadcast is slated for Saturday, April 5.
That said, Rivers has a great chance of being selected to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame. He's been nominated as a head coach, although as a player he was a one-time All-Star point guard. He’s put together quite an extensive resume having had a successful NBA career as both a player and a coach.
Rivers spent many years playing for competitive teams in the NBA including the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the New York Knicks. He was known for his lock-down defensive leadership as a floor general. His time spent as a player helped mold him into the successful coach he is today.
Rivers has an even more distinguished resume on the coaching side. He was the head coach of the Boston Celtics for nine seasons where he led this team to an NBA championship in 2008 and another NBA Finals in 2010, forever cementing his legacy in Boston.
Since then, he’s coached for a number of different teams including the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and most recently of course the Milwaukee Bucks. Rivers ranks among the top 15 winningest coaches in NBA history, amassing over 1,000 career wins as an NBA head coach.
The influence Rivers has on the game is immeasurable, having positively impacted so many. From coaching young talent to contributing to the success of several NBA franchises, Rivers’ legacy and resume are clear testaments to his ability.
