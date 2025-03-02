Will Damian Lillard Play? Bucks Release Injury Report vs Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to keep pace with the Indiana Pacers for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. That would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Right now, they are in the fourth spot because they hold the tiebreaker over Indiana. A big reason for that has been the fact that they are finally healthy coming out of the All-Star break.
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed five games right before the break. His absence certainly hurt, but he has played in every game since the break.
So has Damian Lillard. Having both of their superstars available has helped them play some more consistent basketball.
Lillard has missed a few games with various ailments but has played in four of the last five games for the Bucks. Unfortunately, he is on the injury report again.
Lillard is on the injury report ahead of their matchup with the Mavericks. He was listed as probable due to right hamstring soreness. He will play in this game.
The Bucks are a really good team when they are able to stay healthy. Kyle Kuzma is starting to get comfortable with his new team, too.
Kuzma is averaging 15.3 points on 40.7 percent from the field with the Bucks. He is someone who can help take some of the scoring load when either of the two superstars is out.
Milwaukee has been playing some really good basketball in the last couple of weeks. They have won six of their last eight games.
If they can be healthy for the playoffs, they are certainly a team that can contend for the NBA title this year. They didn't have Antetokounmpo or Lillard healthy for their first-round series with the Pacers.
Lillard only played a few games while Antetokounmpo missed the entire series. They were eliminated in six games because of that.
If the regular season ended today, the Bucks would get a rematch with the Pacers in the first round. Lillard would love to play them again in a fully healthy capacity.
So far this season, Lillard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.
