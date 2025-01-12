Will Damian Lillard Play vs Knicks? Full Bucks Injury Report Released
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on their Eastern Conference counterparts, the New York Knicks, on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
This will be the Bucks' second trip to the Garden, and they'll look to continue their winning ways. Milwaukee has won its last three games, and it will look for its fourth against the Knicks.
While it won't be easy, as the Knicks have established themselves as one of the best teams in the league, the Bucks will be healthy, as they will have their superstar guard Damian Lillard available for this contest.
Lillard, who was listed as probable due to left calf contusion, has been upgraded to available.
Lillard has not missed a game since Dec. 26, and that streak will continue.
Lillard was incredible in his latest outing against the Orlando Magic. He recorded 29 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals while shooting 9-for-21 from the field in 40 minutes of action.
The 34-year-old guard has been his All-Star self this season, averaging 23.9 points per game, 7.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three in 29 games and 36.2 minutes of action.
The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft has been huge for the Bucks in his second season in Milwaukee. Lillard is a stud and has been vital in the Bucks' revival this season after their horrendous start.
The Bucks will likely be healthy in this matchup, and they'll need all of their horses as they face the 25-14 Knicks.
The Knicks are one of the elite teams in the league, especially in the Eastern Conference. This is a possible playoff preview and one matchup that could determine seeding in the East.
Lillard and the Bucks will look for their 21st win of the season and their first at the Garden. The last time the Bucks were at the Garden, they fell badly in early November, 116-94.
This time, they are playing great basketball and will look to continue their winning ways.
The Bucks are 17-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 112.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.
As for the Bucks, they sit with a 6-4 record in their last 10 games, averaging 113.0 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.
