Will Khris Middleton Play? Full Bucks vs Blazers Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the lowly Portland Trail Blazers for their 33rd game of the 2024-25 campaign.
The Bucks will host the Blazers on Saturday and hope to improve to their 18th win of the season. Luckily for the Bucks, they will be a healthy squad, as their star forward, Khris Middleton, will be available for the contest.
Middleton, who was listed as probable, has been upgraded to active for the Bucks. The 33-year-old former All-Star has played in 11 consecutive games after missing the start of the season due to bilateral ankle surgery, and he's expected to play Saturday as the Bucks continue to monitor his workload.
The veteran forward has been efficient lately, averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.3 threes in 25.0 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc over his last seven games.
Middleton started the season off slow, as he was getting his feet under him after undergoing two offseason ankle surgeries. It has been a long road for the veteran forward, but he seems to be getting the hang of things lately.
Overall, Middleton is fourth on the team in scoring and averages 13.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from three in 23.6 minutes per game.
His latest outing was solid, but it did not result in victory. The Bucks dropped their contest to the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to rebuild. In that game, Middleton recorded 12 points on 54.5 percent shooting from the field, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes of action.
Middleton has yet to play more than 31 minutes of action this season. In his career, he averages 31.0 minutes on the court.
The Bucks enter this game as not the hottest team in the league compared to a few weeks ago. They are 2-3 in their last five games and have lost three of their last four games.
Still, the Bucks have the advantage in this game as they are home favorites with a -12.5 spread. The Bucks are 11-6 in home games. Milwaukee has a 9-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
In their last 10 games, they have a 6-4 record. They average 111.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.0 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game and shoot 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.
