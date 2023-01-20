Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Chris Ford passes away

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Chris Ford has passed away at the age of 74. The head coach of the Bucks from 1996 to 1998, Ford compiled a 69-95 record before getting replaced by George Karl. Known for his prominent moustache, Ford also had the distinction of being the first NBA coach of future Hall of Famer Ray Allen. The UConn product was drafted by the Bucks in 1996 and formed a formidable triumvirate with Glenn Robinson and Vin Baker before the latter was traded away to Seattle.

Celtics great

Ford, though, made his name as a player and coach for the Boston Celtics. Although he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1972, Ford won three titles in Beantown and then captured two more championships in 1984 and 1986 as an assistant coach to K.C. Jones. A few years later, he became the Celtics' head coach and compiled a record of 222-188 before getting relieved from duty in 1995.

First NBA three-pointer

Ford also holds the distinction of being the very first NBA player to hit a three-pointer. The league introduced the three-point line in 1979 and he hit the first one at the top of the arc.

Ford's passing was met with an outpouring of love and appreciation from the NBA community. NBA icon Larry Bird released a statement honouring Ford as a key piece of the Celtics' success.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also took the time to pay his respects, noting Ford's influence on his own coaching career.

Ford may have passed away, but his legacy will remain a part of the game. He was a beloved figure in the NBA and will be remembered for his contributions to basketball.