Giannis Antetokounmpo gives out his signature shoes to Bucks teammates and staff members

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been known for his generosity. This week, he went around the team's practice facility to distribute his new signature shoes, the Nike Zoom Freak 4's, to his teammates and staff members.

Tallest Santa Clause ever

Christmas came early for several members of the Milwaukee Bucks as the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo, handed out his new signature shoes to his teammates and staff. Pushing a cart filled with boxes of his signature sneakers, the two-time MVP handed out shoes to anyone who wanted them, with many players and staff members eagerly taking him up on his offer. This included Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, Jevon Carter, Wes Matthews, and Bobby Portis, to name a few.

The Zoom Freak 4s features a lightweight midsole with two Zoom Air units. The outsole has a multidirectional pattern for traction, and the upper is made of a breathable mesh. They are available in men's and women's sizes and retail for $135. Speaking to several staff members who received the shoe, Antetokounmpo claimed it would help them jump higher and shift directions on the court.

When asked if it would help them shoot better, Antetokounmpo jokingly replied, "I don't know about that one."

Tried to get Ibaka to switch brands

Giannis and his brother Thanasis also tried to ambush their teammate, Serge Ibaka, during practice and get him to switch from Adidas to Nike. The duo tackled Ibaka to the floor, pulled his Adidas T-Mac 1s off, and tried to put on the Freak 4s on his feet. Ibaka, however, was having none of it and quickly got up and away from the brothers before putting his sneakers back on.

"This is my business, man," said Ibaka, a long-time ambassador of the German shoe brand.

The Greek Freak is very happy with his new signature shoes and wants everyone around him to be as well. With such a great attitude and work ethic, it's no surprise that Giannis is one of the most popular players in the league, both on and off the court.