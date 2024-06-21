Patrick Beverley Reacts To JJ Redick News
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are hiring JJ Redick to be their next head coach.
Redick had a successful playing career for 15 seasons and has spent the last few years on TV and podcasting.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience."
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Milwaukee Bucks star Patrick Beverley.
Beverley also has a popular podcast.
Beverley wrote: "JJ really just opened the door 🚪 congrats 🎉 🍾 gang"
Redick played for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.
The former Duke superstar had career of 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 940 regular season games.
He also appeared in 110 NBA playoff games (70 starts).
As for Beverley, he is coming off his first season playing for the Bucks.
After spending the first part of the year with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was traded to the Bucks in February.
The former Arkansas star finished the regular season with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.