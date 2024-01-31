Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets - GAME DAY PREVIEW

Can the Bulls bounce back from the sorry loss to the Raptors?

The Chicago Bulls (22-26) won’t have much time to lick their wounds following their horrendous 118-107 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, as they have to take on the Charlotte Hornets (10-35) in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center.

The Bulls must quickly get their minds and bodies right after the disheartening loss to the Raptors. It was a game wherein the Bulls led by 16 but succumbed to poor effort and turnovers in the second half.

Trying to complete a season-sweep

The Bulls are 3-0 against the Hornets this season, the last victory being a 119-112 win in overtime last January 9. The situations have greatly changed since then as the Hornets no long have Terry Rozier—who drained seven three-pointers and scored 39 points in that game—who Charlotte traded to the Miami Heat for veteran guard Kyle Lowry.

However, the Hornets will have All-Star Lamelo Ball for this game. Ball was still recuperating from an ankle injury the last time these two squads faced off.

Dealing with injuries

The Bulls will be without four rotation guys in All-Star guard Zach LaVine, Torrey Craig, Patrick Williams, and Dalen Terry, who sprained his ankle against the Raptors.

For the Hornets, starters Mark Williams and Gordon Hayward remain sidelined due to a back and calf injury, respectively.