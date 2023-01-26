Game preview, injury report: Chicago Bulls look to bounce back vs. Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls visit Charlotte for their second season-matchup against the Hornets.

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Chicago Bulls (22-25) look to return to winning ways as they visit the Charlotte Hornets (13-36) tonight.

Bulls’ Injury Report: Lonzo Ball (left knee), Javonte Green (right knee soreness), and Goran Dragic (return to competition conditioning) are out

Hornets’ Injury Report: LaMelo Ball (sprained left ankle, sore right wrist), Kelly Oubre (torn ligament in his left hand), Cody Martin (left knee soreness), and Gordon Hayward (left hamstring strain) are out

Chicago Bulls (22-25) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-36)

Thursday, January 26 – 07:30 PM ET at Spectrum Center

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 114.6 (13th of 30)

114.6 (13th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 114.7 (18th of 30)

114.7 (18th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 31 (23rd of 30)

31 (23rd of 30) Pace: 99.7 (14th of 30)

99.7 (14th of 30) Offensive Rating: 113.7 (18th of 30)

113.7 (18th of 30) Defensive Rating: 113.8 (13th of 30)

113.8 (13th of 30) Net Rating: -0.1 (18th of 30)

Charlotte Hornets

Points Per Game: 112 (25th of 30)

112 (25th of 30) Opponent Points Per Game: 119.1 (28th of 30)

119.1 (28th of 30) Bench Points Per Game: 30.7 (25th of 30)

30.7 (25th of 30) Pace: 100.7 (10th of 30)

100.7 (10th of 30) Offensive Rating: 109.8 (29th of 30)

109.8 (29th of 30) Defensive Rating: 116.7 (27th of 30)

116.7 (27th of 30) Net Rating: -6.9 (27th of 30)

Contain Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier had 19 points on 7-of-21 shooting with five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes in Tuesday’s 128-97 road loss against the Suns.

Rozier made four of nine attempts from beyond the arc, and with LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre, and Gordon Hayward out, the Hornets need him to have a big game.

The 28-year-old guard has been reliable as of late, averaging 24.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals through 12 games this month. The Bulls must contain Rozier to win their 23rd game of the season.

Zach LaVine has to bounce back

Zach LaVine went 0-of-7 from three-point range in Tuesday’s loss at Indiana, and he’s 6-of-36 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arc since injuring his right hand in the 100-97 road loss against the Wizards on January 11.

“I’m playing with a messed-up finger obviously on my shooting hand,” LaVine said. “You can see by the numbers I’m not shooting the ball well from 3. I can still get to the cup and shoot free throws, shoot midrange. Obviously, you can see by the numbers it’s affecting my shot. But it’s not going to keep me from trying to go out there and help and contribute.”

LaVine, who is undergoing treatment daily for the injury, is not using it as an excuse.

“If I’m out there, I'm healthy enough to play,” the Bulls star explained.

LaVine dropped 14 points against the Pacers, ending a streak of eight games with at least 20 points. He'll look to bounce back tonight as the Bulls look to win their second season-matchup against the Hornets.

Noteworthy

The Bulls won the last meeting, 106-88, on November 2. Javonte Green led the Bulls with 17 points.

Chicago beat Charlotte six of the last seven times.

The Bulls are 7-3 in the last ten matchups against the Hornets.

Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, LaVine, DeRozan, Dosunmu