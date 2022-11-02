Keys to Chicago Bulls’ home game vs. Charlotte Hornets
Coming off a 108-99 road win against the Nets, the Chicago Bulls (4-4) host the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulls will be without Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) as they look to win back-to-back games after a hard-fought victory in Brooklyn last night.
Neutralize P.J. Washington and Dennis Smith Jr.
The Hornets are coming off a disappointing 115-108 home loss against the Kings on Monday. P.J. Washington had a monster performance with 28 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 12-of-21 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Washington also shined in Saturday’s 120-113 overtime home win against the Warriors, scoring 31 points with seven rebounds. The 24-year-old shot 56.8 percent from the field and 40 from beyond the arc in the last two games and the Bulls can’t let him exploit his quick trigger release and get red-hot.
Another player to watch in this game is Dennis Smith Jr. It’s hard to understand how he’s been in and out of the league in recent years. Smith Jr. put in major work, and the Hornets are utilizing him to his true strengths.
With LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin still out, the Hornets called Smith Jr. into action, and he’s made the most of the opportunity with his strong play. Smith Jr. had 15 points, eight assists and six steals against the Kings, and Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso have to find a way to contain him, just like they did with Kyrie Irving last night.
Vucevic has to get more involved on offense
Nikola Vucevic made an impact against the Nets with 15 rebounds, but he struggled with his shot all night long, scoring just seven points on 3-of-8 from the field. With LaVine out due to “left knee injury management” and Andre Drummond listed as questionable, the Bulls need a lot more from Vucevic.
DeMar DeRozan, Vucevic, Dosunmu, and Caruso all need big games against the Hornets, but Vucevic’s play is the to the Bulls' second straight victory.
Fouls and free throws can also make a big difference in this game. The Hornets committed a season-high 26 personal fouls against the Kings, who went 24 of 28 at the free-throw line. The Bulls must stay aggressive from the start and force the Hornets to make mistakes on defense, allowing easy points from the charity stripe.
Noteworthy
- The Hornets beat the Bulls 133-117 in their last meeting on April 8, 2022; LaMelo Ball had a game-high 24 points and nine assists; LaVine led Chicago with 23 points.
- Chicago beat Charlotte two of the last three times.
- The Bulls won six of the 10 last matchups.
- Hornets’ projected lineup: Smith Jr., Oubre, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee
- Bulls’ projected lineup: Dosunmu, Caruso, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic
- Injury Report: Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball remains out (sprained left ankle). Terry Rozier (sprained right ankle) and Cody Martin (left quad soreness) will also miss this game
- Lonzo Ball is out for the Bulls with a knee injury; Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) will also miss Wednesday’s game. Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White are listed as questionable (left quadriceps contusion)