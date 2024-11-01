12 Players Listed on Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets are facing off today in a match that has twelve players currently listed on the combined injury report.
The Bulls currently have five players listed on the report: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, E.J. Liddell, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams. Lonzo Ball is out due to a right wrist sprain, Zach LaVine is questionable due to a left acromioclavicular sprain, E.J. Liddell is out on a G League assignment, Jalen Smith is questionable due to a left knee effusion, DJ Steward is out on a G League assignment, Patrick Williams is questionable due to a right shoulder strain.
The Orlando Magic have a staggering seven players listed on the report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaylen Martin, Tyrese Martin, Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford, Dariq Whitehead and Cui Yongxi.
Bojan Bogdanovic is out due to a left foot injury, Jaylen Martin is out on a G League assignment, Tyrese Martin is out on a G League assignment, Day'Ron Sharpe is out due to a left hamstring strain, Trendon Watford is probable due to a left hamstring strain, Dariq Whitehead is out on a G League assignment, Cui Yongxi is out on a G League assignment.
The Nets currently hold a three-game win streak over the Bulls with the last time the Bulls won against them was back in February 24,2023. The Bulls will look to end this streak today.
The Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets face off at7:30 p.m. EST.
