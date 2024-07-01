2x NBA All-Star Breaks Silence on Joining Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are the team that's made the biggest splash this free agency. As the team gears up to contend for a championship with a new big three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, they've picked up some other great pieces from around the league.
One of those pieces is backup center Andre Drummond from the Chicago Bulls. It was reported by Shams Charania that the Philadelphia 76ers are signing Andre Drummond to a two-year, $10-plus million deal. Immediately after the news, Drummond tweeted a simple but hilarious message.
"I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak 🫂"
In what was a very classy move, Drummond also took some time some of the Chicago Bulls staff and media.
"One of my favorite people I’ve met my whole life! Chuck thank you for putting a smile on my face after every game no matter what the outcome of the game was," Drummond said about Chicago Bulls radio play-by-play Chuck Swirsky. "Your energy is contagious. It an honor to call you a friend . I love you."
Last season, Andre Drummond averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds on 56% shooting from the field with the Chicago Bulls. He did this all in only 17 minutes a game, making him one of the best rebounding backup bigs in the NBA. In Philadelphia, he will play backup to Joel Embiid.
