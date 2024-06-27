2x NBA All-Star Reportedly Available on Trade Market
When it comes to the Chicago Bulls, it's been widely known that the team has been trying to move on from Zach LaVine's contract. One name that's been quiet through it all has been 2x NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic. However, it seems like the Bulls may be putting their big man on the market, too.
According to a report from Matt Moore of the Action Network, the Chicago Bulls are now looking to move from 2x NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic. Here is that exact excerpt from Moore's article.
"The Bulls are known to be looking to move Nikola Vucevic, along with the never-ending Zach LaVine saga," Moore said. "The Caruso trade both helps and hurts those efforts because Caruso's contract was a quality lubricant for teams willing to take on those contracts, which now isn't available."
As the reports from the Bulls seem to be growing throughout the offseason, it seems like the team is finally considering blowing the whole thing up. Zach LaVine is reportedly on the trade market, there's growing buzz of DeMar DeRozan not returning, Nikola Vucevic is reportedly on the trade market, Lonzo Ball is reportedly on the trade market, and Alex Caruso has already been traded.
The dominos seem to be falling one by one for the Chicago Bulls, and it looks like their overdue rebuild is finally on the way.
