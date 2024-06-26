6x NBA All-Star Could Join New Team
After acquiring Josh Giddey, the Chicago Bulls have a plethora of questions to answer. The team has to figure out what they're going to do with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball. Unfortunately, it seems like some of these questions have had very little movement.
According to a report from K.C. Johnson from NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls have had little momentum on getting a new deal done for DeMar DeRozan. Here is the exact excerpt from Johnson's article.
"Giddey’s acquisition, which Artūras Karnišovas will address following Wednesday’s first round, could signal an open-mindedness to getting off the middle-of-the-road path of mediocrity that the Bulls are on currently," Johnson said. "It certainly calls into question the future of DeMar DeRozan, who will be an unrestricted free agent on June 30 unless the Bulls re-sign him first. As of late last week, little momentum existed for a new deal."
In April, it was reported that the Chicago Bulls offered a two-year deal of up to $80 million, but that he was pushing for more years with the team. At that time, it felt like DeRozan signing with the Bulls was a forgone conclusion. It's unknown what exactly happened between now and then, but that level of certainty clearly no longer exists.
DeMar DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 48/33/85 shooting from the field.
