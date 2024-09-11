6x NBA All Star Gets Real on Controversial Anthony Edwards Statement
The NBA is always evolving, with players always coming better than ever and ready to play at the highest level. But Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is catching a lot of heat for what he said.
Anthony Edwards recently did an interview with the Wall Street Journal after winning the Olympic gold medal. It was there that he took shots at the older generation, saying he didn't think players had skill.
"I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it," Edwards said. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant] they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill."
Many players have come out and taken offense to that, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas.
DeMar DeRozan was on the Podcast P show with Paul George, where he commented on the Anthony Edwards comments.
"Ant is one of my favorite players to watch but even something like that," said DeRozan. "We never would’ve made no statement like that. At the end of the day, I respect every OG who ever played this game and I’ll never discredit wherever the league was at 20 years ago...
"I was trying to understand where he was coming from. But I know from my point of view, I would never discredit or undermine anybody who came before me."
The NBA is always evolving, so the next generation is always going to be more impressive and better prepared for the big leagues. There were lots of talented players back in the day and the evolution of the game would not be possible without the last generation.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade