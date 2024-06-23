6x NBA All-Star Has Uncertain Future After Major Trade
The Chicago Bulls recently made their first player trade in several seasons, acquiring Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Alex Caruso. The trade was questionable to many, as Caruso projected to have a strong trade market that could have theoretically landed Chicago some valuable draft assets.
The addition of Giddey also creates some questions about what else the Bulls are planning to do this summer, because the fit of he and DeMar DeRozan is certainly questionable. Both limited outside shooters, Giddey and DeRozan are not the type of players who project to fit well together, which has created some speculation surrounding DeRozan’s future in Chicago as he enters free agency.
In a recent report on his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote, “One of the loudest questions bouncing around the league at the minute is thus: Will DeRozan be more available in free agency than expected now once the marketplace officially opens on June 30 at 6 PM ET? Likewise: Will DeRozan even want to return to the Bulls?”
While there had been some reports suggesting DeRozan and Chicago may be interested in continuing their partnership together, it seems the acquisition of Giddey makes this a bit more unclear. DeRozan will draw interest around the league in free agency, as the six-time NBA All-Star is still a very high-level scorer.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan