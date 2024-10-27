Alex Caruso Gets Honest on Struggles With Chicago Bulls
When DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball joined forces on the Chicago Bulls, there were very high expectations. Unfortunately, all of their seasons together only resulted in one playoff appearance, where they were eliminated in the first round.
The Bulls may not have been the most successful team for the past few seasons, but the players on that roster still hold each other very dear. Injuries derailed any chances of the Bulls to reach major success, but the Bulls played to win. In an interview with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Caruso opened up on his time with the team.
“Obviously you wish you’d have more success,” Caruso said. “That’s why we play the game with competitors. Anybody who’s watched us over the last three years knows what I give to the game, knows what DeMar gives. We’re here to play the game to win."
Despite leaving a championship-winning Lakers squad for the Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso has no regrets about his time in Chicago. The team didn't succeed, but everyone gave it everything they had.
"Obviously, we didn’t reach the level of success late in the season, in the postseason we wanted to, but I wouldn’t classify it as regret," Caruso said. "I think we gave everything we had.”
On Saturday night, Alex Caruso stepped foot into the city of Chicago once more, but as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a night where he left with a 114-95 win.
