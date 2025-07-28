Alex Caruso Reacts to Ex-Bulls Teammate's Latest Post
It wasn't too long ago when Alex Caruso was a member of the Chicago Bulls. However, since then, he's found himself becoming a two-time NBA champion and a resurgence with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While Caruso may not be a member of the Chicago Bulls anymore, he still has love for his former teammates from the franchise.
Former Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine posted on Instagram this week, revealing his latest workout. Among those who commented were his former Bulls teammate, Alex Caruso.
"Both of yall need swing tips, just hit my line @xrm22 @zachlavine8," Caruso joked.
Caruso spent three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, where he averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 45/38/79 shooting from the field. While his numbers may not be much different with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his impact has been even greater on the championship team.
During the playoffs, Caruso averaged 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals on 45/41/80 shooting from the field. He was seen routinely guarding the best player on the court, and his willingness to take the matchup was a major reason why the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA championship.
It's tough to say what exactly the future holds for the Chicago Bulls moving forward. Without Caruso, the team is missing a major defensive identity on the court, but they did receive an offensive machine in Josh Giddey. However, the franchise has not won a first round matchup in years, and failed to make the playoffs last season.