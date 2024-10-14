Alex Caruso Reacts to Major Lonzo Ball News
After missing two straight seasons in the NBA, Lonzo Ball is finally making his return to a basketball court this week. It was revealed that Ball is officially making his return on Wednesday in a preseason game. It'll be the first time Lonzo Ball has played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022.
The news is being celebrated not only by Chicago Bulls fans but also by NBA players around the league - specifically, Ball's former teammate Alex Caruso.
Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball were teammates not only on the Chicago Bulls but also for two seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers. It's very clear that after playing with each other for nearly their entire careers, the two players have a very special bond. Regardless of which team the other player is on, the two will cheer each other on.
The last season that Lonzo Ball played for the Chicago Bulls was during the 2021-2022 NBA season; it was the only season that he played with the team. During that time Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals on 42/42/75 shooting. It was starting to look like Lonzo Ball was finally about to enter his apex as a basketball player before his unexpected injury.
Now that Lonzo Ball is finally coming back, some expectations need to be lowered because of just how long he was injured for. Regardless, it's still a fantastic moment for basketball fans.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade