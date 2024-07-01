Alex Caruso Reacts to Warriors Trading Klay Thompson to Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors finally did the unthinkable when they parted ways with Klay Thompson and split apart the Splash Brothers for the very first time in their careers. It was a moment that caught the eye of everyone in the NBA, both fans and players.
Former Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso was one of the first to react online, posting on social media.
"Warriors v. Mavs Xmas game would be 🍿🍿🍿!!"
The most fascinating part about the matchup is that it'll be the very first time Steph Curry and Draymond Green will have ever faced off against Klay Thompson in their career. Not only that, but the sheer level of star power between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will be absolutely spectacular.
While Klay Thompson seemed to be regressing on the Golden State Warriors, he will be a perfect fit on the Dallas Mavericks. It's a role that will make Thompson feel far more fulfilled than he did last season, and one where he can actually make a huge difference. If the Dallas Mavericks had Klay Thompson against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, there's a guarantee that Dallas stretches the series past five games.
As the rest of the NBA makes moves to get better, the Chicago Bulls are finally letting it all go with a youth movement. Expect more moves from the Bulls as they dump their stars.
