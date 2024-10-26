Bulls News

Alex Caruso Shares Heartfelt Message on Lonzo Ball's Injury Return

Lonzo Ball's former Bulls and Lakers teammate is happy for him.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guards Alex Caruso (6) and Lonzo Ball (2) pose for photos during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center.
Chicago Bulls guards Alex Caruso (6) and Lonzo Ball (2) pose for photos during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder are facing off on Saturday night at United Center. This will be the first time Josh Giddey and Alex Caruso face their former teams after being traded for each other over the summer.

Caruso was a big piece for the Bulls during his time there and still has a lot of fans within the organization. As for Giddey, his time in Oklahoma City ended primarily because he was no longer a good fit in the starting lineup.

The Thunder enter this game 1-0 on the season after defeating the Denver Nuggets in their season opener. Chicago is 1-1 through two games.

One of the biggest storylines for Chicago to start the season has been the injury return of Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Missing over two seasons due to injury, Ball looked solid in preseason and in his first regular season game.

Asked about this on Saturday, Caruso said, “I can’t describe how happy I am for him. Lonzo at his core is a hooper. It’s what he loves to do.”

This was a heartfelt statement from Caruso who has a lot of love for his former teammate. Caruso and Ball also played together on the Los Angeles Lakers. 

A high-level NBA guard before his injury issues, Ball has already shown flashes of getting back to that. It will be a ramp up process for the 6-foot-6 guard, but he looks great so far.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News