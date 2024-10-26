Alex Caruso Shares Heartfelt Message on Lonzo Ball's Injury Return
The Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder are facing off on Saturday night at United Center. This will be the first time Josh Giddey and Alex Caruso face their former teams after being traded for each other over the summer.
Caruso was a big piece for the Bulls during his time there and still has a lot of fans within the organization. As for Giddey, his time in Oklahoma City ended primarily because he was no longer a good fit in the starting lineup.
The Thunder enter this game 1-0 on the season after defeating the Denver Nuggets in their season opener. Chicago is 1-1 through two games.
One of the biggest storylines for Chicago to start the season has been the injury return of Lonzo Ball.
Missing over two seasons due to injury, Ball looked solid in preseason and in his first regular season game.
Asked about this on Saturday, Caruso said, “I can’t describe how happy I am for him. Lonzo at his core is a hooper. It’s what he loves to do.”
This was a heartfelt statement from Caruso who has a lot of love for his former teammate. Caruso and Ball also played together on the Los Angeles Lakers.
A high-level NBA guard before his injury issues, Ball has already shown flashes of getting back to that. It will be a ramp up process for the 6-foot-6 guard, but he looks great so far.
